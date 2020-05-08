Here is why US removing military assets from Saudi Arabia

Washington: The United States is reportedly removing military assets including patriot anti-missile system from Saudi Arabia.

As per the report published in Al Jazeera, the US will remove patriot that protects Saudi Oil facility from missile and other aircraft attacks.

In another development, two squadrons of US fighter jets have already left the Kingdom.

Why US reducing military presence in the Kingdom

The decision to reduce military presence in the Kingdom was taken after realizing that Iran is no longer a threat to US strategic interests. The capability of the Islamic Republic of Iran has reduced due to the outbreak of coronavirus and the death of Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani.

After making an assessment, the Pentagon decided to shift the military assets to other priorities.

Oil price war

The rift between Saudi Arabia and the US over oil price war could be another reason for the reduction of military assets in the Kingdom.

It may be mentioned that due to the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, many oil firms in the US are facing bankruptcy.

Earlier, a report claimed that US President, Donald Trump had informed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that he cannot stop lawmakers from enacting legislation to reduce the presence of US troops in the Kingdom unless OPEC cuts oil production.

