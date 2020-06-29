Here’s the complete list of winners at BET Awards 2020

Washington D.C.: The annual BET awards ceremony was held virtually on Sunday night with big awards going to musicians like Beyonce, Lizzo, and others
The show was hosted by comedian and actor Amanda Seales.
The Hollywood Reporter quoted the organisers of the show as they said that they “expanded its footprint to go beyond the confines of a traditional stage show in response to safety precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, marking a first for the network.”
The national broadcast of the show was premiered on CBS, in addition to ViacomCBS’ networks.
Here is the complete list of winners at the award show: –
- Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
- Beyonce
- H.E.R.
- Jhene Aiko
- Kehlani
- Lizzo (WINNER)
- Summer Walker
- Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
- Anderson .Paak
- Chris Brown (WINNER)
- Jacquees
- Khalid
- The Weeknd
- Usher
- Best Group
- Chloe x Halle
- City Girls
- EarthGang
- Griselda
- JACKBOYS
- Migos (WINNER)
- Best Collaboration
- Chris Brown Ft. Drake, ‘No Guidance’ (WINNER)
- DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, ‘Higher’
- Future ft. Drake, ‘Life Is Good’
- H.E.R. ft. YG, ‘Slide’
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, ‘Hot Girl Summer’
- Wale ft. Jeremih, ‘On Chill’
- Best Male Hip Hop Artist
- DaBaby (WINNER)
- Drake
- Future
- Lil Baby
- Roddy Ricch
- Travis Scott
- Best Female Hip Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- Lizzo
- Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
- Nicki Minaj
- Saweetie
- Video of the Year
- Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
- DaBaby, “Bop”
- DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher” (WINNER)
- Doja Cat, “Say So”
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
- Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
- Video Director of the Year
- Benny Boom
- Cole Bennett
- Dave Meyers
- Director X
- Eif Rivera
- Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor (WINNER)
- Best New Artist
- DaniLeigh
- Lil Nas X
- Pop Smoke
- Roddy Ricch (WINNER)
- Summer Walker
- YBN Cordae
- Album of the Year
- Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
- Fever, Megan Thee Stallion
- Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyonce
- I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
- Kirk, DaBaby
- Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch (WINNER)
- Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational
- Fred Hammond, “Alright”
- John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, “I Made It Out”
- Kanye West, “Follow God”
- Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me” (WINNER)
- PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, “All In His Pain”
- The Clark Sisters, “Victory”
- Best Actress
- Angela Bassett
- Cynthia Erivo
- Issa Rae (WINNER)
- Regina King
- Tracee Ellis Ross
- Zendaya
- Best Actor
- Billy Porter
- Eddie Murphy
- Forest Whitaker
- Jamie Foxx
- Michael B. Jordan (WINNER)
- Omari Hardwick
- Young Stars Award
- Alex Hibbert
- Asante Blackk
- Jahi Di’Allo Winston
- Marsai Martin (WINNER)
- Miles Brown
- Storm Reid
- Best Movie
- Bad Boys for Life
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Harriet
- Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce
- Just Mercy
- Queen & Slim (WINNER)
- Sportswoman of the Year
- Ajee Wilson
- Claressa Shields
- Coco Gauff
- Naomi Osaka
- Serena Williams
- Simone Biles (WINNER)
- Sportsman of the Year
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Kawhi Leonard
- LeBron James (WINNER)
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Patrick Mahomes II
- Stephen Curry
- BET HER Award
- Alicia Keys, ‘Underdog’
- Beyonce ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, ‘Brown Skin Girl’ (WINNER)
- Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, ‘Melanin’
- Layton Greene, ‘I Choose’
- Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, ‘Tempo’
- Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, ‘Afeni’
- Viewers Choice Award
- Chris Brown Ft. Drake, ‘No Guidance’
- DaBaby, ‘Bop’
- Future ft. Drake, ‘Life Is Good’
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, ‘Hot Girl Summer’ (WINNER)
- Roddy Ricch, ‘The Box’
- The Weeknd, ‘Heartless’
- Best International Act
- Burna Boy (Nigeria) (WINNER)
- Innoss’B (DRC)
- Sho Madjozi (S. Africa)
- Dave (UK)
- Stormzy (UK)
- Ninho (France)
- S Pri Noir (France)
- Viewers Choice: Best New International Act
- Rema (Nigeria)
- SHA SHA (Zimbabwe) (WINNER)
- Celeste (UK)
- Young T & Bugsey (UK)
- Hatik (France)
- Stacy (France)
The annual award function is hosted every year to celebrate the excellence of coloured community across films, music, sports, philanthropy, and television.