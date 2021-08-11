Here’s how many medals Middle-East countries won at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

The 32nd Olympic Games in Tokyo were declared closed on Sunday, finally ending the ‘most challenging Olympic journey’ on July 23 after a year-long delay of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 11,000 athletes in 33 sports competed in this remarkable event. New names were introduced and a reputation was established. They showed their peak game and fascinated everyone.

Athletes from nine out of sixteen Middle-East countries, of overall 205 countries won medals in a variety of sports, including shooting, rowing, swimming, boxing, table tennis, fencing, taekwondo etc..

The sixteen Middle-East countries participated in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 are: Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Cyprus, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Palestine and Yemen.

Heart-melting moment of this year’s Olympic game, when Qatari high jumper Mutaz Barshim decided to share a gold medal with Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi.

Athletes from Turkey and Iran gave their outstanding performances leading and brought laurels to their respective countries in the middle east once again.

They raked in a total of 33 medals, 9 of them gold.

Here’s the full list: