Here’s how Sushmita Sen’s beau Rohman wished her on birthday

Sushmita and Rohman have been dating for a while now and it was technology that played cupid for the two as they first connected on Instagram DMs.

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 19th November 2021 11:03 am IST
Sushmita Sen
Rohman and Sushmita Sen [Twitter]

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, who is a single mother to daughters Renee and Alisah, has received a special wish from her boyfriend Rohman Shawl on her 46th birthday today.

Taking to Instagram, Rohman posted an adorable picture of him sharing smiles with Sushmita.

Alongside the photograph, he wrote, “Happy birthday Babush.”

For the unversed, Rohman is a model. He also shared screen space with actor Erica Fernandes in singer Papon’s music video ‘Maula’

