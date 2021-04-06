Here’s story behind this Nagarjuna’s viral picture with Chiranjeevi

Hyderabad: A viral picture of south superstars Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna posing in the kitchen is taking internet by storm. The picture was first posted Nagarjuna on Twitter and was taken a day prior to the release of his upcoming film ‘Wild Dog’. The duo bonded over a delicious dinner cooked by none other than Chiranjeevi himself!

Sharing the picture Nagarjuna wrote, “A delicious dinner Cooked by the megastar himself to cool my nerves for #WildDog release tomorrow !! Thank you For a wonderful evening @KChiruTweets picture courtesy Surekha garu.”

In the picture, Chiranjeevi is seen holding a spatula in his hand and the cooked food, while Nagarjuna can be seen pointing towards the scrumptious dish cooked by Chiranjeevi. The picture went viral, receiving over 35k likes and counting since the time it was shared. I

“A day before the film’s release, everyone at home was at the film’s premiere and I was home all alone. I received a call from Chiranjeevi as he had received a batch of special lobster from Rajahmundry and wanted me over for dinner. I immediately left because he’s such an amazing cook,” Nagarjuna said revealing the story behind the million-dollar pic during a recent press conference.

“We had fun together and went down memory lane to the earliest days of our career. We realised how fast time had passed and even discussed Wild Dog,” he added.

Speaking about Wild Dog, the intense action drama which released on April 2, also stars Saiyami Kher, Dia Mirza, Ali Reza and others in key roles. The film is based on a real-life covert operation by the NIA when they nabbed the terrorists behind the Gokul Chaat and Lumbini Park bombings.

On their respective professional front, Nagarjuna has Bollywood flick ‘Brahmastra’ where he will be sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He has also teamed up with filmmaker Praveen Sattaru for a Telugu movie

Chiranjeevi will be seen in upcoming Telugu movie Acharya alongside his son and actor Ram Charan.