Here’s why google search is showing Anushka Sharma as Rashid Khan’s wife!

Mumbai: The headline is sounding strange right? But it is actually true that if you search for Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan’s wife on Google, actress Anushka Sharma’s name will appear.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s fans are left scratching their heads over a weird new development on google. Of course, it is all a big confusion that originated on a Google search bar. When one searches on Google for ‘Rashid Khan wife’, the result shows up as Anushka Sharma.

Reason

The reason behind this strange thing is a bizarre algorithm bug has out the spotlight on Rashid Khan’s personal life.

The ace Afghanistan legspinner who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rashid was recently asked in an Instagram QnA to name his favourite female actors to which he replied as Anushka Sharma and Priety Zinta. That is all his fans needed to ship Rashid and Anushka. The many mentions all over the internet might have caused the Google search engine to goof up.

Born in 1998, Rashid Khan is an Afghan cricketer and the current vice-captain of his team. He was one of the eleven cricketers to play in Afghanistan’s first ever Test match against India in June 2018.

Is Rashid Khan married?

To conclude this, Anushka Sharma is not Rashid Khan’s wife as depicted by Google. In fact, Rashid Khan is not married and asked about it, said during an interview in July, that he will “get engaged and married once Afghanistan wins the cricket World Cup”.

Anushka Sharma is a Bollywood actress best known for her films Band Baaja Baaraat, PK, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sanju and Sui Dhaaga. She married Virat Kohli in a private ceremony in Italy three years ago. The couple announced in August that they are expecting their first child together.