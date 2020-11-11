Hero MotoCorp launches BS-VI ‘Xtreme 200S’ premium motorcycle

New Delhi, Nov 10 : Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday launched the ‘Xtreme 200S’ premium motorcycle in the BS-VI avatar at Rs 115,715 (ex-showroom Delhi).

According to Naveen Chauhan, Head-Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp: “The new Xtreme 200S showcases our focused approach to the premium segment. Our premium products like the Xtreme 160R and XPulse 200 BS-VI are receiving an overwhelming response from the customers. I am confident that the Xtreme 200S will build on their success.”

The Xtreme 200S is powered by a ‘200cc BS-VI Programmed Fuel Injection engine with XSens Technology’.

“The Xtreme 200S also comes with a complimentary Road Side Assistance (RSA), valid for one year. The RSA provides 24×7 assistance to the customers all across India with benefits such as ‘on-call support, pepair on spot, tow to the nearest Hero workshop, fuel delivery in case of fuel run-out, flat tyre support, battery jump start, accidental assistance (on demand), and key retrieval support’,” the company said in a statement.

As per the statement, the premium bike delivers ‘17.8 BHP at the rate of 8,500 RPM’ and a torque of ‘16.4 Nm at the rate of 6,500 RPM’.

“The motorcycle now comes with an oil cooler that further improves the riding experience with improved engine heat exchange ensuring no overheating, higher durability and longer engine life,” the statement added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.