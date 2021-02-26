Hetmyer ton guides Guyana Jaguars into Super50 Cup final

St John’s (Antigua), Feb 26 : Shimron Hetmyer pulled Guyana Jaguars out of deep trouble and then went on to score his seventh limited overs century as his team recorded a massive 95-run win over Windwards Volcanoes in the second CG Insurance Super50 Cup semi-final match.

It was the fifth win of the tournament for the Jaguars who will now meet Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in the final on Saturday. The winners will be awarded the CG Insurance Sir Clive Lloyd Trophy.

Hetmyer featured in a record fifth-wicket stand with all-rounder Raymon Reifer, as Guyana recovered from 63 for four wickets in the 13th over to post 305 or five wickets off their 50 overs at Coolidge Cricket Ground on Thursday night. They added 194 to surpass the old record of 159 set by Jahmar Hamilton and Devon Thomas of Leewards two years ago.

Hetmyer seized the moment and took the game to the Windwards from the get-go as he feasted on anything loose. He made 113 off 80 balls — 74 of those runs came in boundaries, 11 fours and five sixes — to be named CG Insurance Man-of-the-Match. Reifer started cautiously and complemented Hetmyer’s flamboyant, attacking style. He later blossomed and played some fantastic shots down the ground and square of the wicket to record his career-best 90 off 104 balls with eight fours and three sixes.

Fast bowler Ray Jordan had a three-wicket spell that cause major problems for Guyana in the early stage. The highlight was the wicket of Leon Johnson, who tried to hook a sharp bouncer but was spectacularly caught by Kevin Stoute, who ran in from long leg and held the ball inches from the ground.

When the Windwards batted under lights, Alick Athanaze top scored with 58 off 75 balls as they were bowled out 210 with 22 balls remaining. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, took the key wickets to finish with 4-53 while another left-armer Chandrapaul Hemraj took 2 for 35.

“We had a wobble there in the middle and we lost four quick wickets but our international players, Hetty and Raymon, showed their class today. They dug us out of that hole. We’ve asked the senior players to put their hands up at crucial times and they did that today,” Johnson said.

“It’s a big occasion on Saturday when we meet Trinidad and Tobago in the final. I know we will get a lot of support from the people back home and we believe we have what it takes to win. It would be something special to bring smiles to the faces of the fans,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.