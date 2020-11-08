Hetmyer’s wristy shots spoil Test captain Holder’s day

Abu Dhabi, Nov 8 : Shimron Hetmyer repaid the faith shown in him by the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the all-important second Qualifier against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by scoring an unbeaten 42 off 22 balls. The 23-year-old Guyanese batsman had been benched in the past two games after aggregating just 47 runs in the preceding four matches.

“Every challenge is an opportunity, and I took it with both hands today,” Hetmyer told the broadcasters during the mid-innings break. The West Indies batsman played wristy shots, carving out impressive boundaries, none more than the six over point against T. Natarajan. He slashed hard and applied plenty of wrists on it.

He marked out his Test captain Jason Holder, who had a poor outing, for special treatment.

Holder tried his variations and wide yorkers, in the last over of his spell but Hetmyer used the depth of his crease to hit boundaries behind square on the off-side. When Holder pitched the last delivery of the over delivery short and wide outside the off-stump, Hetmyer was up to the task and hammered it between mid-wicket and long on to get another four.

