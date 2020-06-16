HHF launches home care services for paralysis

Hyderabad: City-based NGO Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) in collaboration with Government Nizamia General Hospital has launched home care services for paralysis and other chronically ill patients who were discharged while undergoing treatment earlier this March at the Nizamia Hospital.

Several patients who were being treated at the Nizamia Hospital were asked to go back to their home as the hospital was turned into a COVID-19 level-1 treatment centre for patients. After which most people suffering from paralysis were facing the problem for the treatment.

Virtual care being provided

But now they have gotten a sigh of relief, with Helping Hand Foundation in collaboration with the Unani Hospital launching dedicated home care services for these patients.

About 70 to 80 in patients were abruptly discharged in March this year, when the decision to convert the Unani hospital were taken by the government. Left with no choice, 80 per cent of these patients who were undergoing post-stroke rehabilitation at the hospital which is known for treating paralysis, had to leave the premesis while undergoing treatment.

The Home care services launched by HHF last week, has a dedicated team of physiotherapist, patient care givers and counsellors, who visit each of the displaced patients at their house mostly in the Old City. The doctors from Nizamia will provide virtual consultation, guidance, and treatment plan which will be then followed by the team and given to the each of the patients.

So far 12 patients have been covered in one week by the home care team. Due to the COVID risk, the home care team is exercising all precautions and conducting thermal checks with an infrared thermometer, maintaining social distance, noting down the patient medical history and checking for any flu like symptoms before engaging with the patient.

Medical care being provided to the elderly

“Many patients from Nizamia are from weaker sections and with health care services for such patients is now restricted and limited due to COVID, the home care model has been a boon and many patients are expressing deep sense of satisfaction,” said Mr. Mujtaba Hasan Askari of the Helping Hand Foundation.

“Our doctors will offer online consultation and prescribe the required therapy and medicines for each of these patients for the first time virtually in collaboration with a Voluntary Organisation whose services we deeply appreciate.” said Dr. Ahsan Farooqi, Additional Director, AYUSH & in-charge principal, Nizamia Tibbi college.

For many children and elderly patients who are now on the list for home care services, physiotherapy will be done to those who are showing limb weakness and for those who are stable. The attenders will be trained to carry out physiotherapy by the team so that there is continuity in the treatment and no loss of health. Dr. Naseem Ullah, Superintendent In-Charge, Government Nizamia General Hospital.

The prescribed allopathy and Unani medication from doctors will be given to those who cannot afford the cost and for others they will be encouraged to buy the medicine and take under medical supervision of the doctors.

The GNGH team comprises off CMO Dr. Naseem Ullah, DMO Dr. Sikander Ali, Associate Professor Dr. Anjum, Associate Professor Dr. Abeda, Dr. Ghousiya Tabassum MD (General Medicine), PG Dr. Sana Fatima, PG Dr. Asra, SMO Dr. Nuzath and Dr. Ismail.

