HHF, SBI donates N-95 to Osmania General Hospital

Hyderabad: A city-based NGO Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) in collaboration with State bank Insurance (SBI) had donated face N-95 masks to Osmania General Hospital.

They donated two thousand N-95 masks worth Rs 5.5 lacs to Osmania General Hospital (OGH), major centres for COVID treatment.

Mujtaba Askari, founder HHF said, “Through our CSR partner, SBI life Insurance we were able to go ahead with this essential donation.”

These masks donated by HHF would be used by the nurses who are in the frontline of treating the patients in OGH.

According to the sources the masks would suffices for a month.

