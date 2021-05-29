HIESET-21 enrolment: Last date June 15, admission on merit for EW sections

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Institute of Excellence (HIE) Vikharabad announced June 15, 2021 as the last date for enrolment for online test. This test for scholarship is being held online for the admission in two years’ residential Intermediate MPC, BPC or MEC course.

Poor and needy students who will succeed on merit shall get an opportunity for free quality education in residential complex with free boarding and lodging.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence conducts talent search program every year in all districts.

But this year the HIESET-2021 is conducting its exam online whereby the poor and needy students shall get an opportunity to get education in an attractive and modern residential junior college.

This two year free scholarship for Intermediate program is sponsored by Ghiasuddin Babukhan Charitable Trust, Foundation for Economic and Educational Development and Hyderabad Zakat and Charitable Trust.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence (HIE) is a residential college campus sprawling over an area of 120 acres in a serene location.

The modern academic and residential buildings are meticulously planned to offer uncompromised education in an inspiring and learning environment. HIE is affiliated to the Board of Intermediate – Telangana and offers MPC, BIPC and MEC.

Alongwith Intermediate education, the HIC provides special coaching for EAMCET, JEE MAINS, EAMCET+ NET for MBBS, CA, CPT, LAWSET and CLAT. The Institute has launched the IIT Program to help the students reach their goals.

HIE gives emphasis on extra curricular activities like personality development, sports, and games like Swimming, Cricket, football etc. For this purpose, international standard coaches are available in the institution.

During the last six years, the students of HIC were able to get admissions in top engineering institutions such as IIT, NIT, IIIT, prestigious engineering universities and other private deemed universities on merit basis.

The Managing Trustee Mansoor Babu khan said that those who obtained 9.3 GPA in HIESET – 21 shall be eligible for 2 year’s scholarship program. Students who have passed matric or its equivalent may enroll for HIESET-21 online test.

For details contact Mrs. A Mohammed: 9652699811, Mr. Nisar: 9949211119 or Mr. Shahbaz: 9866556857