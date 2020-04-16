High Court asks Govt to reveal COVID-19 prevention steps

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court today asked the state government about the steps initiated by it contain the spread of the coronavirus.

It has also asked the state government as to how many red zones had been set up in the state. It has also asked the government to reveal the details about the total number of tests conducted on suspects and availability of the test kits.

The HC issued these orders while dealing with public interest litigation filed by city-based advocate Rapolu Bhaskar. In his petition, he urged the HC to issue orders to send migrant labourers to their native places and establish Rythu bazaars in colonies of the state.

He also urged the HC to issue the orders to set up special corona treatment Centers in all the districts of the state. Later the HC adjourned the matter till April.

