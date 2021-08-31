High Court stays re-opening of schools in Telangana for a week

Hyderabad: The Telangana High court on Tuesday stayed the Government order in connection with the re-opening of schools across the state.

A bench comprising of acting Chief Justice M S Ramchander Rao and Justice Vinod Kumar of Telangana High court, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a parent Bala Krishna Mandapati challenging the G.O of opening pre-primary schools, primary Government and Private Schools to be opened physically as illegal arbitrary and violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian constitution.

While delivering its order, Justice M S Ramchander Rao said that “No student from any private or Government school,irrespective of the standard/grade,shall be compelled to attend physical classes. However private and Government are allowed to function as per schedule,that is there can hold online or offline class. No student shall be pressurized to attend the physical classes. The High Court had directed the state government to hold back its order for re-opening of schools in the state.

There shall be no action against the students who fail to attend the physical classes.

The court gave liberty to the eductaional institutions to decide their mode of education whether it is physical or online mode.

The High Court has also stayed the physical classes in Gurukuls and hostels till further orders and directed the Government to file a report in this regard.