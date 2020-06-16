High COVID-19 mortality rate exposes Gujarat Model: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a jibe at the BJP-run government in Gujarat and said that the high mortality rate due to COVID-19 has exposed the state’s model for disease control.
“Covid19 mortality rate: Gujarat: 6.25% Maharashtra: 3.73% Rajasthan: 2.32% Punjab: 2.17% Puducherry: 1.98% Jharkhand: 0.5% Chhattisgarh: 0.35% Gujarat Model exposed,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter, quoting a news report.
Meanwhile, Gujarat has the fourth-highest COVID-19 cases in India. The state saw its total death toll cross the 1,500-mark to reach 1,505 on Tuesday morning, taking the case tally to 24,055.
Though the number of positive cases being detected from the state’s worst-hit Ahmedabad are gradually coming down, the cases are still spiraling, at an average of 488 cases daily.
