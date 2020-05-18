High-quality mutton can’t be sold at Rs 700: Meat merchants

Hyderabad: Mutton which is widely preferred in Hyderabad especially during Ramadan, in the recent days there has been increased and decreased in prices of mutton, due to which the Animal Husbandry wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have made it mandatory to all the mutton selling shops of the city not to increase mutton prices limiting the prices only to Rs. 600 to 700.

The Punjagutta Mutton Shop one of the leading mutton merchant in the city have not agreed to the decision made by the GHMC,

Md. Younus, Md. Irfan and Md. Imran addressing the media on increase prices of mutton.

The Proprietor of Punjagutta Mutton Shop Md. Younus said “We are one of the oldest mutton shop brand in Hyderabad, we request GHMC to consider the pricing for high quality mutton, (As Potla Sheep-From) is priced around Rs. 675 to Rs.700 per kg in wholesale market and extra charges like transportation, maintenance, rent, bills, electricity, workers pay, water, sanitation charges, increases the price of high quality mutton.

Mr. Younus further told that since the Jiyaguda Market is closed the sheep is being procured from Kachiguda area, the cost of for a sheep transporting, stamp charges, water weight loss, are further adding up, because of this we are incurring huge losses.

Mr. Younus requested the GHMC to look into the matter at the earliest and suggested the civic body to implement a better structure of pricing.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.