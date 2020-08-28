High risk of flash floods in Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand: IMD

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 28th August 2020 4:12 pm IST
High risk of flash floods in Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand: IMD

New Delhi: Flash floods at East Madhya Pradesh adjoining Vidharbha and eastern part of West Madhya Pradesh Met sub-divisions have been predicted in the next 24 hours.

TheCentral Water Commission Official Flood Forecast on Friday while citing the India Meteorological Department (IMD) added that there is a moderate to high risk of flash floods over hilly areas of Uttarakhand subdivision as well.

“High risk of flash flood for next 24 hours at East Madhya Pradesh adjoining Vidharbha & eastern part of West Madhya Pradesh Met sub-divisions. Moderate to high risk over some hilly areas of Uttarakhand subdivision also,” said the Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast citing IMD.

Source: ANI
