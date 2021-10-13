Highest & lowest paid female celebrities of Bigg Boss 15

Mumbai: Season 15 of the most watched reality show Bigg Boss is back on television. From ugly fights, love angles to lot of laughter, contestants have managed to give enough content in just a week time to keep the viewers hooked to the screens.

A total 16 contestants entered Salman Khan’s show on October 2 — Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Afsana Khan, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaan Sehgal, Akasa Singh, Miesha Iyer, Sahil Shroff and Simba Nagpal.

Sahil Shroff was showed the doors of exit by makers last week. Post his eviction, 15 participants are left in the reality show.

Ditching their luxurious lives, a total of 7 female celebrity contestants are taking part in the show and needless to say, these gorgeous ladies are earning big bucks for their stint. They are — Shamita Shetty, Afsana Khan, Donal Bisht, Miesha Iyer, Akasa Singh, Tejasswi Prakash and Vidhi Pandya.

Among them, Tejasswi Prakash is the highest paid female contestant on Bigg Boss 15. Makers are reportedly paying her Rs 10 lakhs per week. On the other hand, Miesha Iyer is getting a paycheck of Rs 2 lakhs per week becoming the lowest paid female contestant inside BB 15 house. Let’s take a look at how much others are getting paid.

Afsana Khan — Rs 9-10 lakhs per week

Shamita Shetty — Rs 5 lakhs per week

Akasa Singh — Rs 5 lakhs per week

Donal Bisht — Rs 4 lakhs per week

Vidhi Pandya — Rs 4 lakhs per week

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 15 airs from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and on weekends, at 9:30 pm.