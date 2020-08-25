Highest single-day spike of 2,579 cases reported in Telangana

By Sruthi Vibhavari Updated: 25th August 2020 12:00 pm IST
coronavirus
Hyderabad: An Indian woman who recently returned from the United States being examined by doctors at a novel coronavirus help desk, at a hospital in Hyderabad, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The first confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Telangana was reported from Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana reported the highest single-day spike of 2,579 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths on Monday, taking the cumulative number of cases in the state to 1,08,670 and total deaths to 770. The state also tested a record-high of 52,933 samples, taking the total tests done in the state to 10,21,054.

Out of the total, 295 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, followed by Rangareddy (186) and Khammam (161).

While GHMC continues to top the list in the state, as many as eight other districts crossed the 100-plus mark. Jagityal and Siddipet districts reported a high of over 90 cases each.

The case fatality rate in Telangana also stands at 0.70% compared to the national average of 1.85%, according to the daily media bulletin issued by the state’s Public Health and Family Welfare department.

The bulletin also stated that 46.13% have died of Covid-19 and 53.87% due to co-morbidities in the state. These figures, however, remained unchanged from the day the new bulletin is being issued.

As of 8 pm on Monday, 1,752 people recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 84,163. Telangana’s recovery rate stands at 77.44 per cent, as against the national average of 75.27 per cent.

