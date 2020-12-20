Hilarious video! Raveena Tandon recreats Yashraj Mukhate’s ‘Twada Kutta Tommy’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha have recreated Yashraj Mukhate’s latest viral video ‘Twada Kutta Tommy’ where the mommy-daughter duo featured their pets as well. The viral video of Yashhraj is based on Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill’s famous dialogue.

On Saturday, Raveena Tandon took to the Instagram and shared the hilarious video and wrote, “loved this @yashrajmukhate @shehnaazgill ! You both are totally terrific! Haven’t wanted to rock to a dhol beat as much as when I saw this play out!”

In the video, Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha can be seen twinning in red tops, denim shorts and holding their dogs in their hands. A cat also makes an appearance in the video.

Yashraj replied to the video and appreciated the post. He wrote, “And the day is madeee,” and dropped several heart emojis. Raveena replied, “big fan,” and left a heart emoji. The post received more than 4000 comments within 12 hours. A fan wrote, “Already on repeat,” while another commented, “We want moreee.”

After taking the internet by storm with his ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ video, Yashraj Mukhate came up with another the ‘Sada Kutta Kutta’ remix. Originally, the dialogue was said by Bigg Boss 13 most loved contestant Shehnaaz Gill to which Yashraj added his musical magic.

Yashraj added dhol beats to the video along with one of Shah Rukh Khan’s scenes from Mohabbatein, featuring him playing a dhol. Sharing the video on Instagram, Yashraj had written, “Tommy • Dukh, dard, aansu, feelings • @shehnaazgill can speak Punjabi in any language, there is bhangra is whatever she says, how could I miss this one. Dhol : @iamsrk Thank you @shehnaaz_ki_smile.” Shehnaaz had commented to the video, “Burahhhh!” along with a smiley and a fire emoji.