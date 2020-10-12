Himachal CM tests positive for coronavirus

Shimla, Oct 12 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. His condition is stable.

“This morning he showed some symptoms of the virus and a test was conducted. He has been diagnosed positive and is under home quarantine,” the Chief Minister’s Office said.

“For the past one week, he had been in isolation at home after he came in contact with someone who later tested positive for coronavirus,” he added.

The Chief Minister is in home isolation as a precautionary measure since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s day-long visit to inaugurate the Atal Tunnel beneath the Rohtang Pass in Kullu district on October 3.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.