Himachal enforces five-day office working for all govt staff

News Desk 1Published: 29th November 2020 5:10 am IST
Himachal enforces five-day office working for all govt staff

Shimla, Nov 28 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday announced office working for five days in a week for all government employees till December 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

On the sixth day of the week, the employees will work from home.

He said that night curfew will be imposed from 9 pm to 6 am daily in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu and Kangra districts. Earlier, it was enforced from 8 pm to 6 pm.

At a Covid-19 review meeting, Thakur said that the casual approach of certain people, particularly in social gatherings like marriages, had resulted in sharp spike in the number of cases in Himachal.

READ:  US Thanksgiving dinner cost down 4% due to Covid-19 pandemic: Survey

He said that the state has now decided to restrict the number of persons at all social gathering to 50. All political functions will be held virtually.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 29th November 2020 5:10 am IST
Back to top button