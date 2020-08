Shimla, Aug 6 : Newly inducted minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary, who holds the power portfolio in Himachal Pradesh, and his two daughters were tested coronavirus positive on Thursday, doctors said.

His personal security officer has also tested positive.

The minister was admitted to a government hospital here, and his daughters to a hospital in Mashobra.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.