Himachal Pradesh Governor condoles death of Devineni Sitaramaih

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya today condoled the death of D. Sitaramaiah. The Governor spoke to the son-in-law Koteshwar Rao Gari on phone and expressed his condolences over the death of Devineni Sitaramaiah (93), a senior partner of renowned auditing firm Brahmayya & Company.

Bandaru Dattatreya in his condolence message said that he had been acquainted with Devineni Sitaramaiah since 1983 when there was an alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Telugu Desam Party. Sitaramayya as representative of the TDP would always discuss issues with Bandaru Dattatreya who represented the BJP then.

Bandaru Dattatreya said that he solved many problems and worked selflessly without expecting any position. Devineni Sitaramaiah served as the Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Temple and as an Honorary Member of the Southern Regional Board of the Reserve Bank of India.

The Governor said he was saddened by the death of Devinenti Sitaramaiah and expressed his deep-felt condolences to the family members and prayed to empower their family to endure this calamity.