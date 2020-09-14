Himachal reports 5 more COVID deaths, 364 fresh cases

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh on Monday reported 364 fresh COVID-19 cases and five more deaths, the Health Department said.

Three of the new deaths were reported from Kangra and one each from Shimla and Sirmaur, Special Secretary, Health, Nipun Jindal said.

The state’s COVID-19 tally has reached 9,924 and the death toll mounted to 81.

Three men aged 95, 72 and 62 died in Kangra. The 72-year-old was also suffering from hypertension, while the 62-year-old had both hypertension and type II diabetes mellitus, Jindal said.

A 32-year-old man suffering from upper gastrointestinal bleeding died in Shimla.

In Sirmaur, a 71-year-old man with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and type II diabetes mellitus succumbed to the disease.

Solan accounts for 18 of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by Kangra (17), Shimla (12), Una and Mandi (eight each), Sirmaur (six), Hamirpur and Chamba (five each), and Kullu and Bilaspur (one each).

Of the 364 new cases, 106 were reported from Solan, 101 from Mandi, 51 from Kangra, 30 from Una, 28 from Shimla, 12 from Bilaspur, 10 each from Lahaul-Spiti and Sirmaur, seven from Chamba, five from Kullu and four from Hamirpur, the official said.

Sixty-eight more patients recovered on Monday. Of them, 35 were from Chamba, 12 from Kangra, eight from Sirmaur, seven from Shimla, five from Solan and one from Mandi.

The total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 6,167, the official said, adding that 15 patients have migrated.

The number of active cases in the state has risen to 3,663, Jindal said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 844, followed by Kangra (616), Mandi (514), Una (384), Sirmaur (299), Shimla (285), Bilaspur (206), Hamirpur (173), Chamba (155), Kullu (122), Kinnaur (44) and Lahaul-Spiti (21), the Health Department’s data showed.

