Himayat Sagar, Osman Sagar: No significant impact on water levels despite rains

By Sameer Updated: 19th September 2020 11:07 am IST
Osman Sagar

Hyderabad: Despite heavy rainfall, no significant impact was witnessed on the water levels in Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar.

Himayat Sagar

In the lake, the water level increased by 1.350 feet only. Currently, the level is 1747.10 feet whereas, the full tank level is 1763.50 feet.

Water level rises in Himayat Sagar

Osman Sagar

Rainfall managed to increase the water level in the lake by 2.250 feet only. Currently, the level in the lake is 1761 feet whereas, the full tank level is 1790 feet.

Freshwater

These water bodies were once a major source of freshwater for residents of Hyderabad. Although Himayat Sagar is still the source of freshwater supply for the residents, the supply from Osman Sagar was stopped.

READ:  Uber launches public transport feature in Hyderabad

Daily, Mir Alam Filter is receiving 6 MGD (Million Gallons per Day) of water from Himayat Sagar.

Rainfall in Hyderabad

Recently, heavy rains lashed several parts of Hyderabad, inundating low-lying areas, flooding roads and throwing vehicular traffic out of gear.

The roads were turned cesspools. The heavy downpour caused long traffic snarls.

At some places like Shaikhpet and Attapur, cars were submerged while few two-wheelers washed away.

Roads were flooded in busy posh areas like Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills and commercial centres like Ameerpet, Koti, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Abids, Basheerbagh, Begumpet, Khairatabad and Secunderabad.

Categories
Hyderabad NewsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close