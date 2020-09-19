Himayat Sagar, Osman Sagar: No significant impact on water levels despite rains

Hyderabad: Despite heavy rainfall, no significant impact was witnessed on the water levels in Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar.

Himayat Sagar

In the lake, the water level increased by 1.350 feet only. Currently, the level is 1747.10 feet whereas, the full tank level is 1763.50 feet.

Osman Sagar

Rainfall managed to increase the water level in the lake by 2.250 feet only. Currently, the level in the lake is 1761 feet whereas, the full tank level is 1790 feet.

Freshwater

These water bodies were once a major source of freshwater for residents of Hyderabad. Although Himayat Sagar is still the source of freshwater supply for the residents, the supply from Osman Sagar was stopped.

Daily, Mir Alam Filter is receiving 6 MGD (Million Gallons per Day) of water from Himayat Sagar.

Rainfall in Hyderabad

Recently, heavy rains lashed several parts of Hyderabad, inundating low-lying areas, flooding roads and throwing vehicular traffic out of gear.

The roads were turned cesspools. The heavy downpour caused long traffic snarls.

At some places like Shaikhpet and Attapur, cars were submerged while few two-wheelers washed away.

Roads were flooded in busy posh areas like Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills and commercial centres like Ameerpet, Koti, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Abids, Basheerbagh, Begumpet, Khairatabad and Secunderabad.