Himayath Sagar gates opened again amid heavy rains

Hyderabad: With heavy rains lashing Hyderabad and gushly inflows, four gates of Himayath Sagar were opened late on Saturday night by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

The re-opening of gates with in a span of a week has caused panic among the public who are already affected with the rains.

According to the official sources till night, there was an inflow of 1,380 cusecs of water into the Himayat Sagar and the water is being discharged into Musi river.

However the officials are keeping a watch on the prevailing condition.