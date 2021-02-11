Hina Khan is in a distracting mood

Mumbai, Feb 11 : Actress Hina Khan shared a racy picture on social media on Thursday and the plan, she says, is to distract her fans..

“Let me distract you,” she wrote as the caption, with a monochrome picture on Instagram, where she is seen sporting fishnets paired with shorts, knee length boots and an overcoat.

Last year, Hina’s show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” completed 12 years. In the show, she was seen playing the title role of Akshara.

Over the past 12 years, she has walked the Cannes red carpet, been a reality TV star on Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, had her brush with Bollywood and has also cemented her status as one of the highest paid stars on Indian television.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.