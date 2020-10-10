Hina Khan making Bigg Boss 14 even more ‘vulgar’ with her tips

Mumbai: Ever since it started airing, Bigg Boss 14 is receiving a heavy flak and netizens are demanding for the boycott of the controversial show for its ‘vulgar and objectionable tasks’. But, it seems like ex Bigg Boss contestant, Hina Khan who entered as a toofani senior inside the house is making the show even more vulgar with her advice and tips which she is giving to Nikki Tamboli.

Hina Khan giving task tips to Nikki Tamboli

In a fresh video that has now surfaced on the internet, Nikki Tamboli can be seen taking tips from senior Hina Khan on how to seduce Sidharth Shukla.

Ever since she has entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, South actress Nikki Tamboli has become the most-talked-about contestant on the show.

In the video that has been shared by Nikki’s fan club, Hina Khan can be seen giving tips to the actress on how to seduce Sidharth in the mud-water task. The actress can be heard saying, “Put mud on your body. Put mud on him. Play with the mud, play with your hair. Make yourself wet. Wear a short skirt and a crop top.”

As Hina Khan continues to give her tips, Nikki carefully listens to her and assures her that she will follow the tips and tricks given by her to seduce Sidharth. Watch the video clip below which is shared by Nikki’s fan club on Twitter.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with us, Nikki had said that she will entertain everyone in the house. “I will entertain a lot because my personality is like that. I like gossiping and back bitching with others. Not bitching in real sense but I like being straightforward. This is my nature, I am a very bubbly person. And I think people will like this quality of mine,” she had said.

The reality show this year saw three ex contestants, Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla to make the season even more interesting.

Objectionable and vulgar tasks in the show

On Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, we saw BB assigning a task to the girls of the house for their immunity. In the task which contains three rounds, the girls are asked to woo and seduce Sidharth Shukla to keep themselves safe. In the first round, the actor turned into a tattoo artist and the girls became his customers. They have to talk to him seductively and impress him to be safe.

But the tasks did not go well with many who called it as ‘vulgar’ for India telly audiences. Since then, netizens are demanding for the ban of Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show.