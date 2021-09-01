Hindu Raksha Dal chief held for raising communal slogans at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Flanked by his supporters, Hindu Raksha Dal chief Bhupinder Tomar alias Pinki Chaudhary, who was accused of raising communal slogans at a rally in Jantar Mantar here, surrendered at the Mandir Marg police station on Tuesday.

In a video, which was circulating on social media, Chaudhary, wearing garlands, was carried by his supporters on their shoulders to the police station as they chanted ‘Pinky Bhaiya Zindabad’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Chaudhary surrendered before the Delhi Police while his supporters kept raising slogans.

In another video that surfaced online on Monday, Chaudhary denies all the allegations against him and claims that he will surrender before the police on Tuesday and cooperate in the investigation.

A senior police officer said Chaudhary was arrested at the Mandir Marg police station around 2.30 pm on Tuesday. Later, he was handed over to the Connaught Place Police Station. He will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

The Delhi Police had registered a case after a video went viral on social media showing anti-Muslim slogans being raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar here on August 8.

The Delhi Police has already arrested eight people — Uttam Upadhyay, Ashwini Upadhyay, Preet Singh, Deepak Singh, Deepak Kumar, Vinod Sharma, Vinit Bajpai and Sushil Tiwari — in connection with the case.

Raids were being conducted in the national capital and neighbouring states to arrest Chaudhary.

In the video that surfaced on Monday, he said, “Neither I, nor anyone else in my organisation did anything wrong at Jantar Mantar. I respect the court and will surrender on August 31 around 12 pm at the Connaught Place Police Station.”

“It is the right of every person to go to court and I did the same. All the allegations against me are false and baseless. I have devoted my life towards Hinduism and Hindutva. As long as I am alive, I will continue to work for my religion,” Chaudhary said.

The Delhi High Court on Friday had refused to grant interim protection from arrest to Chaudhary.

Earlier this month, a sessions court here had also dismissed Chaudhary’s anticipatory bail application.