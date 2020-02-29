Hindu Sena calls off its ‘action plan’ on Shaheen Bagh clearance

Elderly women during a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: PTI

A+ A-

New Delhi: Rightwing group Hindu Sena on Saturday, in a press release has called off its plans for mobilisation to clear Shaheen Bagh protest site, in view of law and order situation in the state.

Sena had threatened violence against protesters mostly women engaged in peaceful dharna at Shaheen Bagh on February 2.

Sena chief Vishnu Gupta has reportedly said that the decision to call off the event was taken after meeting and discussing the law and order situation with South-East DCP Chinmoy Biswal and other senior officers of Delhi Police to maintain peace in the area, reported The Quint.

A man claiming to want a ‘Hindu rashtra’ had fired a gun at the protest area in Shaheen Bagh earlier on January 28.

A large number of people mostly women have been holding a sit-in protest since 15, December 2019 against the Citizenship law.