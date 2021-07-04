Hindus and Muslims are like my two eyes: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is a fake secular and an admirer of Narendra Modi. He appealed to the minorities to lend their support to the Congress Party in the fight against communal parties.

Revanth Reddy said these remarks while addressing a meeting of minority leaders of the Congress party at the residence of Mohammed Ali Shabbir. Other prominent Congress members Zafar Javeed, S K Afzaluddin, Mohammed Maqsood Ahmed, Feroz Khan, Syed Nizamuddin, and others were present on the occasion.

Revanth Reddy said Hindus and Muslims are like his two eyes. He said he is a secular-minded person.

He said that the BJP has gained strength because of the regional parties’ fake secularism and the BJP has united the Hindu votes in its favour by calling the Congress the party of Muslims.

This way the minorities turned towards the regional parties of the state. But regional parties like TRS ignore the welfare and development of the minorities especially the Muslims and supported the BJP at the center. The Congress Party never used religion in their propaganda and respected every religion, he added.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the TRS-led state government is working towards an anti-Muslim agenda. It supported the BJP in the triple talaq bill, it didn’t pass a resolution against the CAA and NRC in the state assembly and forgotten the promise of 12 percent Muslim reservation. He said the 4 percent Muslim reservation in the state is the accomplishment of YSR, Mohammed Shabbir Ali and Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Shabbir Ali, the opposition leader of the Telangana Legislative Council said that the KCR government had failed to fulfil the promises made during the 2014 and 2018 elections. He added that the TRS-led government had demolished mosques in its tenure, failed to provide financial assistance to Urdu Academy and Muslim Financial Institutions and ignored the appointments of Muslim personnel in the Telangana Public Service Commission. He alleged that whenever elections are near, KCR becomes secular and after the completion of elections, his communal face comes to the fore.