Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar completes 430 years

Hyderabad: One of the world’s famous monumental structures Charminar completed 430 years of its existence on October 9, 2021. The construction of the monument was completed on October 9, 1591 by the then ruler Sultan Mohammed Quli Qutub Shah.

However, there is no clarity on the reason for the construction of the monument. Different reasons have been mentioned by various historians. Some of them believe that it was built to celebrate the eradication of the plague disease.

Another section of historians claims that it was built to mark the 1000th year of the religion of Islam. Many other theories also exist.

In the year 1589, the construction of the historical Charminar was taken up which was completed in two years. It was designed by Iranian architect Mir Momin Astrawadi.

Historians say that in 1687, the then Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb had decided to dismantle the Charminar but abandon the idea after he was informed that a mosque exists on top of the structure.