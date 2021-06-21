Photos: Historic Charminar reopens for visitors

By News Desk|   Updated: 21st June 2021 2:41 pm IST
People visit the historic Charminar that opened after the Telangana government lifted the Covid-induced lockdown completely, in Hyderabad, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Photo: Siasat.com)
People visit the historic Charminar that opened after the Telangana government lifted the Covid-induced lockdown completely, in Hyderabad, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Photo: Siasat.com)
People visit the historic Charminar that opened after the Telangana government lifted the Covid-induced lockdown completely, in Hyderabad, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Photo: Siasat.com)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button