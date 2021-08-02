‘History in making’: Internet emotional as Indian hockey teams reach Olympic semis

New Delhi: The Indian men and women’s hockey team had a historic win at the Olympics and made a grand entry to the Semi-finals for the first time.

A determined Indian men’s hockey team advanced to the Olympic semifinals for the first time in 49 years, beating Great Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinals here on Sunday, a triumph which leaves the side within touching distance of a medal that has proved elusive for over four decades.

Brave and determined Indian women’s hockey team etched its name in the history books by entering the Olympic Games semifinals for the first time, stunning three-time champions and world no.2 Australia 1-0 in an intense last-eight tie here on Monday.

The entire country is excited and proud and has been celebrating the iconic victory. Social media is filled with celebratory posts and tributes to both teams.

The internet got emotional and netizens shared their feelings, congratulatory messages, and posts for both the teams.

Actress Preity Zinta expressed her joy as the hockey teams made their way to the semi-finals.

Congrats to the women & men of #HockeyIndia for reaching the Olympic semifinals. So excited & extremely proud of both our Women & Men’s teams🇮🇳 Here’s wishing them all the very best & hope to see history being written in Blue👊 #Olympics2020 #JaiHind🇮🇳 #GoForGold #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/BN9iOEFZJv — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) August 2, 2021

Synonyms for safety, Defence & Keeping !



Savita & PR Sreejesh.



What a Win by #hockeyindia pic.twitter.com/4YAKsHgMsm — Abhishek Mishra MSDIAN 🇮🇳 (@msdian_abhi) August 2, 2021

#HockeyIndia wins never fail to make one emotional. Proud of both the women and men's teams. Praying for their success in upcoming matches. — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) August 2, 2021

Chak De India ! 🔥🇮🇳🔥

What a great moment for Indian hockey. Beating Great Britain in great fashion.

First semi-final after 1972 Olympics.

Best wishes for the semis.🙌 #Hockey #Tokyo2020 #hockeyindia pic.twitter.com/pyWZ5hqGtp — Nitesh Bhatt 🇮🇳 (@Sujanian17) August 1, 2021

As the women’s hockey time won and made their way to the Semi-finals, the 2007 film Chak De! India starring Shah Rukh Khan where he played the coach of the Indian women’s hockey team was in a buzz again after more than a decade. Netizens started sharing pictures from the film and started comparing the actor’s character to the real-life coach of the Indian women’s hockey team Sjoerd Marijne.

A day after the Indian men’s team entered the Olympic semifinals following a 49-year gap, the world no. 9 women’s side also produced a phenomenally gritty performance to make its way into the last four.

Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur rose to the occasion when it mattered and converted India’s lone penalty corner in the 22nd minute to surprise the Australians.