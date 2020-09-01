History-sheeter comes to join BJP, flees after seeing police

By Rasia Hashmi Published: 2nd September 2020 5:13 am IST
Chennai: A history-sheeter was about to join the BJP. However, he escaped narrowly when police arrived at the joining event. Party’s state president L Murugan was also present at the function held near Vandalur on Monday. The history-sheeter has at least 38 cases including six murder cases pending against him.

Surya is a resident of Nerkundrum. Police reached the spot to nab him after receiving a tip-off that Surya is to attend a function.

The New Indian Express quoted a police officer as saying, “We rounded up the venue and conducted detailed searches. On sensing danger, Surya must have slipped without being noticed but we managed to nab four other accomplices of Surya. Police team searched the cars and recovered a few machetes from one of the cars that belonged to them.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Murugan in a press conference said that he was not aware of the background of every person, approaching to join in the party. But when journalists asked him more related questions, Murugan swiftly left the press conference.

