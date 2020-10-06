History sheeter murdered in city

Hyderabad: A history sheeter was murdered in Sabzi Mandi area under Kulsumpura police station limits. Police suspect old enmity behind the gruesome murder.

According to the sources 40 year old Abdul Khadeer, a resident of Falaknuma is a history sheeter of Falaknuma police station. Akbar and his associates have planned to elimninate him since Khadeer was reportedly involved in the murder of one Imran of Falaknuma.

All the accused hatched a conspiracy and in the pretext of consuming liquor, Akbar invited Khadeer to Sabzi Mandi, where he was brutally attacked by the assailants.

The history sheeter died on the spot and the dead body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. A murder case has been registered against the accused and later they all surrendered before the police.