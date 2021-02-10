HKTB launches virtual event ahead of CNY to promote Hong Kong tourism

Hong Kong, Feb 10 : In a bid to accelerate its promotional efforts as part of the post-Covid-19 tourism-recovery plan, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has announced its first global fan-engagement programme called Hong Kong Super Fans.

“The HKTB has been planning ahead to prepare for the much-anticipated grand invitation to welcome visitors back to Hong Kong,” YK Pang, Chairman of the HKTB, said during the virtual tour — celebrating everything unique about ringing in Chinese New Year in Hong Kong, celebrated on February 12 — organised especially for the very first Super Fans.

“The ‘Hong Kong Super Fans’ programme is both an important, integral element of the HKTB’s recovery plan and a way for us to show our appreciation to the people whose continued passion for Hong Kong has maintained top-of-mind awareness of the city as a world-class travel destination,” said Pang.

The launch of the programme’s debut activity took the Super Fans through the charismatic neighbourhood of Old Town Central to experience cherished traditions and shop for auspicious essentials while enjoying a pre-delivered “Good Fortune Bag”, filled with lucky ornaments, festive snacks and more, from the comfort of their own homes.

In its latest programme, the HKTB has invited Super Fans — people with social influence and a heartfelt connection to Hong Kong — to take part in exclusive online and offline activities that have been designed to showcase the best the city has to offer.

Once international travel is allowed again, these Super Fans will be invited to explore Hong Kong in all its glory, from heritage attractions to hidden local gems and exciting new happenings and share their experiences with their audience (Fans and Friends).

To show its appreciation, the HKTB has also organised a series of attractive offers and incentives that can be enjoyed by all Fans and Friends of Hong Kong. The HKTB has been recruiting Super Fans by invitation in Hong Kong and 20 key markets through the HKTB’s worldwide offices in Asia, Australasia (Australia), Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the US.

Even though this year’s Chinese New Year is likely going to be a little different, Hong Kong is set to welcome the festival in its own style by bridging traditional elements with innovative ideas, making the Year of the Ox a blissful and enjoyable year to remember.

Among many others, one of the popular traditions of the Chinese New Year is the Lion Dance, which remains popular even among the new generations. Interestingly, a young toy products designer, Wong Yin Foon, created his own design of robotic toy series — the “Invincible Mascots.” Wong has incorporated elements of a few Hongkongers’ collective memory — the Invincibles, Gundam and the Transformers into his design, and adopts a contrastive red-gold colour pattern to give them a celebrative outlook.

Mainly, there are two different versions of traditional lion dance art — the southern and the northern lion. The southern lion is quite popular in Hong Kong, amongst them, one of the variants originates from the Foshan lion in Guangdong province, which is also the prototype version of Wong’s “Invincible Mascot”, which is characterized by a tilting nose and pointy horns.

Other than that, paying respect to the deities is another customary practice among locals. During the Chinese New Year, thousands of locals visit one or more famous temples, such as the Che Kung Temple, Wong Tai Sin Temple and Man Mo Temple, to pray for health and prosperity in the coming year.

Fai Chun, a traditional decoration in doorways and on walls, is also an essential item to create a joyful festive atmosphere and to bring good luck and prosperity.

Another tradition is to visit the city’s renowned flower market in Prince Edward, Kowloon, where locals shop for seasonal flowers and plants that symbolise various good wishes. Tangerine trees are believed to bring good luck, while orchids symbolize fertility and refinement. Bountiful offerings of other festive blooms and fruits can also be found to bring home good wishes.

“If you make your home a very beautiful space, you are happier in general, and that brings in abundance and joy,” says a shopper at the flower market.

So full of enriching, enchanting and fascinating tradition and festivities, this three-week “Fortunes in Hong Kong” CNY campaign is being held in an “online+offline” format from February 8-26 at www.discoverhongkong.com/CNY, featuring a creative online market, which offers CNY delicacies and specialities, alongside plentiful contents, including games, lucky feng shui tips and festive ecards to allow participants to feel the festive vibe across boundaries.

