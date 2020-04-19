HM appeals to perform Namaz at home during Ramadan

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammedd Mahmood Ali, appealed Muslims to perform Namaz at their residences during the Ramzan period . Minister supervised the disinfectant sprinkling work undertaken by the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire services Department at Charminar of Hyderabad on Sunday.

Mahmood Ali supervised the program along with MLA ,Fire and police officials . Minister said that there is no medicine or vaccine for this Pandemic coronavirus and lockdown implementation is the best solution. He requested muslims should perform Namaz in the coming Ramzan season at their houses only. He said Fire department has been engaged in sprinkling Sodium Hypo chlorite in Telangana state. Besides spraying Sodium Hypo Chlorite, Fire department is educating public regarding the precautions of corona.

Minister appealed public to follow the guidelines issued by the State Government in containing the spread of Corona Virus and urged people to stay at home. He stated that the State Government under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandra Shekar Rao has been taking all the needed measures in preventing spread of covid-19. Commissioner of police Anjani Kumar said public should cooperate whole heartedly to implement Lockdown successfully. (NSS)

Mumtaz Ahmed khan, MLA, Charminar Anjani kumar, Commissioner of police ,Hyderabad Sanjay Kumar Jain, Director General, Fire Services, V. Papaiah Regional Fire Officer and other fire department officers have participated in this programme.

