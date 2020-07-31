HM asks police personnel not to interfere in transportation of Qurbani animals

Hyderabad: Home Minister of Telangana Mohammed Mahmood Ali urged Muslims to offer Eid prayer at nearby mosques by maintaining physical distancing. He said prayer can be lead in more than one spell.

Telangana Minister for Home Mohammad Mahmood Ali, on Thursday said that in case of purchase of animals on the occasion of Bakrid slated on Saturday, it is advisable to keep the certificate of the local veterinary doctor.



Mahmood Ali, who reviewed arrangements of Bakrid festival with police commissioners at his office here, said police personnel would act in accordance with the law while transporting the animals and police would not interfere with animals other than cows.



According to the law, cows should not be sacrificed, as Hindus also respect cows as ‘gau-mata’, the Minister said it was made clear that it was best if they pray at home.

Mr Mahmood Ali said police should take action against those who disrupt transporation of animals unnecessarily. He was taking stock of the situation with the Commissioenr Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda. He said lately complaints are being received regarding police harassment during transporation of Qurbani animals. He asked the three commissioners to direct their subordinates to cooperate with the people.

He said there is no need of any kind of certificate while purchasing sheep and goat however veterinary cerficate is required for sale and purchase of big animal. He advised traders to keep the purchase receipt with them so that they may not face any trouble.

Home minster uged Muslims to maintain hygiene and sanitization while doing Qurbani.

