HMDA earns Rs 333 cr through e-auction of lands at Uppal Bhagyath

Hyderabad: On the second day of e-auction on Friday,16 plots out of 21 measurings 165247 square yards were sold by HMDA.

Through a combined e-auction, 39 plots out of 44 were sold and a total of Rs 474.61 crore was earned as revenue.

The HMDA has undertaken the auction of plots at Uppal Bhagyath on the eastern side of the city. It sold 44 developed plots measuring more than135408 square yards.

The e-auction was initiated on Friday where 21 plots were on the hammer out of which 16 were sold. The e-auction was conducted by the Central Government’s agency MSTC on behalf of HMDA.

The maximum bid recorded during the auction was Rs 72000 per square yard while the minimum bid was Rs.36000 per square yard.

According to the HMDA officials, 5 big size commercial plots were not sold in the auction which were kept for bidding in the last phase of the auction.