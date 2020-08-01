HMSI’s sequential domestic dispatch up 53% in July

New Delhi, Aug 1 : The increasing demand for personal mobility in the COVID-19 era pushed Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s (HMSI) domestic dispatch higher by 53 per cent in July on a sequential basis.

Accordingly, the company’s total dispatches in July stood at 3,21,58 3 units – adding over 1 lakh units compared to the previous month on back of increasing demand for personal mobility in the COVID-19 era.

“While July’20 domestic dispatch of 3,09,332 two-wheelers saw a strong 53 per cent growth over 2,02,837 two-wheelers sold in June’20; exports too accelerated to 12,251 units – up 52 per cent over 8,042 unit s exported in June’20,” the company said in a statement.

“Noteworthy, July’20 is the first month post unlock in FY2020-21 that Honda’s domestic dispatches breached the 3 lac mark and exports too crossed the 10,000 units’ level.”

According HMSI’ Director – Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria, intermittent regional lockdowns across India slowed down the retail momentum gained in June as the percentage of operational network dropped to 80 per cent in July.

“While the physical inventory level at our dealerships is less than a month’s sales, giving us confidence is the growth in new enquiries on back of increasing acceptability of Honda’s newly launched BS-VI models with advanced technology & features,” Guleria said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.