HMWSSB to tighten security of water reservoirs

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) have decided to tighten the security of all the water reservoirs and to prevent entry near the water tanks.

The Water Board has decided to install 600 CCTV cameras and deploy 100 private security guards in addition to 200 waterworks employees to strengthen the security of the water reservoirs.

The Board has also decided to set up 4 flying squads for the checking of the water reservoirs’ security round the clock.

The Board’s Managing Director, Dana Kishore described the incident of a body found at the Risala Gadda water tank as ‘unfortunate’. He held a meeting with the Board directors at the head office. He said the Board is taking all measures to provide safe drinking water and security at reservoirs. “Steps are being taken to strengthen the security around the water reservoirs to prevent such incidents in the future. The Board is arranging tight security at reservoirs.” Kishore said.