Hockey India mourns demise of Pandanda Kuttappa

New Delhi: Hockey India on Friday mourned the demise of former first-division hockey umpire Pandanda Kuttappa, famously known as ‘Kuttani’.

Kuttappa, who was presented with the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in 2015, died on Thursday in Bangalore.

Hockey India took to Twitter and wrote: “Pandanda Kuttappa, the brainchild of the popular Kodava Hockey Festival, passed away on May 7 in Bangalore. The former first-division hockey Umpire conducted the tournament with an aim to bring all hockey lovers together in equality.”

In another tweet, Hocket India said: “Fondly known as ‘Kuttani’, he was conferred with the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in 2015. Hockey India mourns the demise of Pandanda Kuttappa. Folded hands.”

Source: ANI

