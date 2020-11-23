Hold Punjab, Haryana CMs liable for stubble burning: AAP

New Delhi, Nov 23 : Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena said on Monday that the Environment Committee of Delhi Assembly, of which she is the chairperson, met the Air Quality Commission and demanded strict action against Punjab and Haryana governments for burning stubble.

She said the commission has been requested to fix the accountability of the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana on the issue of burning stubble and take strict action against them by filing a case.

Atishi said the commission has also been requested to order the governments of Punjab and Haryana to resolve the stubble burning issue with bio-decomposer technology.

She said, “We presented the commission with two major agendas. The first is to give orders to the governments of Punjab and Haryana to implement the bio-decomposer developed by the Pusa Research Institute in cooperation with Delhi government with immediate effect. This is an effective as well as an efficient alternative to this problem.

“Secondly, we have also requested the commission to take stringent action against the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana as they have failed to curb stubble burning. The Air Quality Commission has the power to take legal actions and can order jail term to anyone causing pollution.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.