Holder takes three as SRH restrict RCB to 131/7

Abu Dhabi, Nov 6 : All rounder Jason Holder picked three wickets as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to 131/7 wickets in 20 overs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Most of RCB’s runs came through the blade of AB de Villiers, who scored 56. He was dismissed by an inch-perfect yorker from Thangarasu Natarajan that took out his middle stump.

RCB captain Virat Kohli opened the innings with Devdutt Padikkal with Josh Philippe dropped and Aaron Finch batting No.3. The experiment didn’t produce results as Kohli and fellow opener Devdutt Padikkal fell within the first four overs while Finch departed having made a 30-ball 32.

Holder was the man who took out the openers while Finch fell to Shahbaz Nadeem. Holder also dismissed Shivam Dube while Rashid Khan went wicketless but conceded just 22 runs in his four overs.

Brief scores: RCB 131/7 wkts in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 56, Aaron Finch 32; Jason Holder 3/25) vs SRH

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.