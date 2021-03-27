Holi celebrations banned in Gurugram as Covid cases surge

Gurugram: As the number of Covid-19 cases surge in Gurugram the district administration has imposed ban on Holi celebrations in public places.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gurugram, Yash Garg, released an order in this regard on Friday night.

“Recently there has been a surge in the cases day-by-day. It is anticipated that gathering, congregation and public celebrations during upcoming Holi festival may pose a considerable threat of spread of virus and may cause setback to the appreciable gains made in the suppression of chain of transmission of Covid-19 cases in Gurugram.

Considering this, it has been decided that the public celebrations and all gathering during the upcoming festival should not be allowed in public places, market, religious places, parks, community centres, malls, farm houses, Banquet halls, hotels and any other such places where the crowd gathering is expected across the district in Gurugram,” the order said.

This order shall come into force from March 26 and remain in force upto the end of March 29, read the order.

“People have to follow Covid-19 guidelines. If they don’t take precautions they could be infected with the virus during the festival season. We appeal to the public to follow social distancing norms and take extra caution,” Garg said.

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij in a tweet, on March 24, had said: “The Haryana government has banned public celebrations of Holi in view of corona…” Districts such as Gurugram, Ambala, Karnal and Panchkula has been severely affected by the pandemic.