Holy Kaaba to be adorned with new ‘Kiswa’ next Thursday

holy kaaba

Riyadh: The old ‘Kiswa’ (cover) of the Holy Kaaba will be replaced by a new one next Thursday.

The replacement of Kiswa is an annual process carried a day before Eid Al Adha, festival of sacrifice celebrated by Muslims around the world.

Every year, the Holy structure is draped with a silky black cloth embroidered with gold by the gatekeepers of the Kaaba.

According to Gulf News, 160 artisans and technicians will take part in Thursday’s ceremony.

Re-adorning of the new cover is carried out annually on the 9th of Dul Hijja, which marks the second day of Hajj, when pilgrims head to Mount Arafat to witness the most important ritual during pilgrimage.

