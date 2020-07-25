Holy Kaaba to be adorned with new ‘Kiswa’ next Thursday

Riyadh: The old ‘Kiswa’ (cover) of the Holy Kaaba will be replaced by a new one next Thursday.

The replacement of Kiswa is an annual process carried a day before Eid Al Adha, festival of sacrifice celebrated by Muslims around the world.

IN PICTURES: The lower part of the Kaaba garment, or Kiswa, was raised on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 in the Masjid al-Haram as part of the annual custom, which indicates the beginning of the month of #Hajj. pic.twitter.com/lJoqan64zN — salaamedia (@salaamedia) July 22, 2020

Every year, the Holy structure is draped with a silky black cloth embroidered with gold by the gatekeepers of the Kaaba.

According to Gulf News, 160 artisans and technicians will take part in Thursday’s ceremony.

Re-adorning of the new cover is carried out annually on the 9th of Dul Hijja, which marks the second day of Hajj, when pilgrims head to Mount Arafat to witness the most important ritual during pilgrimage.