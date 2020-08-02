Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah has tweeted that he has tested positive for coronavirus, which has infected more than 17 lakh people in the country.

My health is fine but I am getting admitted to hospital on advice of doctors, says Amit Shah.

He also requested to those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get tested and isolate themselves.

“On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done,” the minister’s tweet in Hindi roughly said.