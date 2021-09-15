Home minister Mahmood Ali reviews Saidabad rape and murder case

Hyderabad: Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Wednesday convened a rewview meeting with senior police officials of the state in conncection with the Rape and Murder of a 6 years old girl resident of Singareni Colony underSaidabad Police Station limits.

Home Minister enquired with the Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy, Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar and other police officials.

He instructed the officers to ensure that the accused is apprehended as soon as possible and necessary action taken as per law.

During the review, Home Minister also instructed the Officers to investigate the case in all angles, deploy special search teams and also give wide publicity by publishing the available Photographs, video clips of the accused through print and electronic media.

The police also announced a reward of 10.00 lakhs to those who give clues leading to the arrest of the accused.

He instructed the police officials that, once the accused is arrested and expeditious investigation and a charge sheet will be filed before the court.